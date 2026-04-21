Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 144 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 2.5% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in NVR were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 600.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This trade represents a 36.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,953.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

More NVR News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results remain a tailwind — NVR’s latest quarter (reported Jan. 28) beat consensus on EPS and revenue, supporting valuation given NVR’s strong margins and ROE. MarketBeat: NVR profile

Recent reported results remain a tailwind — NVR’s latest quarter (reported Jan. 28) beat consensus on EPS and revenue, supporting valuation given NVR’s strong margins and ROE. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target to $8,225 but kept a Buy rating — the new PT still implies meaningful upside from current levels, which can help investor sentiment. Benzinga: BoA PT cut

Bank of America trimmed its price target to $8,225 but kept a Buy rating — the new PT still implies meaningful upside from current levels, which can help investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets highlight bullish Zacks commentary on certain future quarters (e.g., Q3); this contrasts with the broad downward revisions and adds nuance to the headline message. AmericanBankingNews: Zacks bullish forecast

Some outlets highlight bullish Zacks commentary on certain future quarters (e.g., Q3); this contrasts with the broad downward revisions and adds nuance to the headline message. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a slate of cuts to NVR’s EPS estimates across near-term quarters and fiscal years (examples: Q1 2026 cut to $80.11 from $90.79; Q2 2026 cut to $101.81 from $107.69; FY2026 cut to $406.51 from $420.08; FY2027 and FY2028 also trimmed). Those downward revisions lower forward earnings visibility and are a likely headwind for the stock. MarketBeat: Zacks estimates coverage

NVR Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,078.73 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6,971.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,316.76. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,301.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $139.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 409.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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