NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.24% of NVR worth $48,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 34,923.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $311,496,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $148,939,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 318.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $154,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $106,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,184.10 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6,357.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7,038.37. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,501.01 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $94.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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