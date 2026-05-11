Nwam LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Nwam LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $455.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $456.29. The stock has a market cap of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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