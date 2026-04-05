Free Trial
→ Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)tc pixel

Packer & Co Ltd Has $10.23 Million Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Valaris logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Packer & Co cut its stake in Valaris by 86.9% in Q4, selling 1,346,263 shares and now holds 203,000 shares worth about $10.23 million (≈2.7% of Packer's portfolio and ~0.29% of Valaris).
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of "Reduce" with an average target of $56.50; most recent actions include multiple downgrades and price-target cuts (Citigroup lowered its target to $58).
  • Valaris trades with a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE of 7.0, a 52-week range of $27.15–$105.35, 50-day/200-day SMAs of $86.74/$64.96, and institutional investors own about 96.74% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Packer & Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,346,263 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises about 2.7% of Packer & Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Valaris worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Valaris Right Now?

Before you consider Valaris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valaris wasn't on the list.

While Valaris currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
tc pixel
Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead
Don't buy SpaceX on IPO day, do this instead
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026
Three Oversold REITs With Strong Fundamentals
Three Oversold REITs With Strong Fundamentals
By Dan Schmidt | March 30, 2026

Recent Videos

These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines