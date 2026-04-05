Packer & Co Ltd Has $10.23 Million Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Packer & Co Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,346,263 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises about 2.7% of Packer & Co Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Valaris worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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