Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $148.44 Million Investment in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 615,535 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $148,442,000. Lowe's Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinebridge Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinebridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe's Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $107,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,380 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $210.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $230.12 and its 200 day moving average is $246.50.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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