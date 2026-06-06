Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,545 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $29,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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