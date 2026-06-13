Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Purchases 68,508 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 197.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,140 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 68,508 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.5% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $688,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,727 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $232,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $397.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.12%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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