Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,079 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 10,630.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 7,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,179,760. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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