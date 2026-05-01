Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,318 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $41,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,485 shares of company stock valued at $24,594,845 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $271.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $260.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.83.

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Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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