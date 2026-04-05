Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 444 shares of the software maker's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the software maker's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $422.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.64. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 31.09%.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,001 shares of company stock valued at $27,798,928 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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