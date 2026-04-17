Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 584.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,901 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Paul Eugene Sparks bought 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 996,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,027,202.60. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 119,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $2,549,723.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 5.3%

Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.75 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.13.

Read Our Latest Report on BWIN

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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