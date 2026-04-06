Quilter Plc Buys 21,045 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Quilter Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,695 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Quilter Plc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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