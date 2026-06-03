Reinhart Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 268,542 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 3.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 3.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $102,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,279 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,996 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $152,965,000 after purchasing an additional 399,263 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,340,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,632,000 after purchasing an additional 744,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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