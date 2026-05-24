Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.67 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 13,129 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $1,310,536.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,276,815 shares in the company, valued at $426,911,673.30. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 3,833 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $382,610.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,787.02. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 25,217,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,592,756 over the last three months.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 7.84. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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