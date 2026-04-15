Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 139,740 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,175 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 139,740 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,438 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 111,987 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 812,442 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 679,310 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 46,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,886.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,048 shares of company stock worth $1,503,406 over the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.3%

KMI opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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