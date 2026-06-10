7,894 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 676,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,032 shares of company stock worth $117,967,816. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a planned investment of up to £2 billion over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. AMD Commits up to £2 Billion to Accelerate AI Innovation and Research in the United Kingdom

AMD announced a planned investment of up to over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets.

Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts.

AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions.

Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded.

Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also resurfaced, with some articles arguing AMD’s valuation is stretched and that Nvidia still holds a wide lead in AI accelerators, which may be pressuring sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.06 and a 12-month high of $546.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $369.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.77. The company has a market capitalization of $775.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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