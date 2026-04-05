RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.81 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 414.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,175 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here