RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 87,175 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,199 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 87,175 shares during the period. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Peabody Energy worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 763.4% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 258.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 880.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,647 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. Weiss Ratings cut Peabody Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Peabody Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $73,693.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $505,668.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 113,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,129,216. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peabody Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peabody Energy wasn't on the list.

While Peabody Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here