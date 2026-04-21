SageGuard Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,930 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. Honeywell International's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Honeywell Agrees $1.4B Sale

Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Honeywell expands engine manufacturing

Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Neutral Sentiment: The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. One Small Sale for Honeywell

The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. What Analyst Projections Reveal

Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. Negative Sentiment: Market attention on the upcoming Q1 release increases volatility risk: commentators (including Jim Cramer) note Honeywell has a pattern of shares falling after earnings, which can produce short‑term downside even when results are solid. Jim Cramer Notes Volatility

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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