SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 327,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,761,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $158,799,000 after purchasing an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $144,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:OHI opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here