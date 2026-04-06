Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 137.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,362 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after buying an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:NEE opened at $93.22 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here