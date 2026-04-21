ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 366.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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