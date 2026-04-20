Silphium Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Silphium Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $194,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.52 and a 200 day moving average of $554.41. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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