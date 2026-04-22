Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 478.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,994 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.85 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.11 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $414.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $739.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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