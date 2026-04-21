Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC Invests $539,000 in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.4% of Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,811,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $332,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $334.48 and its 200 day moving average is $345.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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