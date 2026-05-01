Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $41 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,786 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock worth $493,860,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $407.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.37. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here