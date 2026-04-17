Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $34.31 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,772,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,307,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rocket Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 70.90 and a current ratio of 70.90. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 2.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

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About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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