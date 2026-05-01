Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,621,473 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 496,868 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Microsoft worth $9,005,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $407.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $356.28 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research set a $430.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $558.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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