Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $93.42 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $93,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $455.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $456.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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