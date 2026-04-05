Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.'s Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,775 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 6.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $338.67 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $349.16 and its 200-day moving average is $315.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Citigroup Buy and PT Raise

Citigroup reiterated a Buy on TSM and raised its price target (to NT$2,800), citing TSMC’s strong positioning to benefit from accelerating AI demand — a clear analyst vote of confidence that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Magellan Investor Letter

Institutional commentary (Magellan Global Fund) highlighted robust demand as a reason TSMC rallied, reinforcing momentum narratives around secular AI-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. 3nm Japan Factory

Tokyo/Kumamoto approval and filings show TSMC will start 3nm wafer production at a second Japan fab in 2028 — expands geographic manufacturing footprint and capacity for advanced nodes used by AI/data-center customers. This supports longer-term revenue and customer diversification. Positive Sentiment: Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Insider Trade

Recent insider activity (notable director trade) signals management-level confidence and can be viewed as supportive by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. April 10 / April 16 Catalysts

Upcoming company data are near-term catalysts: TSMC will report March revenue (April 10) and Q1 results (April 16). These releases could confirm whether AI demand is translating into sustained, capacity-constrained growth or if momentum is plateauing. Expect volatility around these dates. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume has been reported, indicating higher speculative/hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Margin & Expansion Costs

TSMC’s aggressive global fab expansion raises costs; analysts question whether FY26 margin targets are achievable as overseas production is more expensive — pressure on near-term margins could weigh on the stock if growth doesn’t offset spend. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/supply-chain risks (regional tensions, Iran-related worries, Arizona expansion and capacity bottlenecks) could disrupt production or raise costs, introducing downside risk despite strong demand. Geopolitical & Supply Risks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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