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FY2026 EPS Estimate for POET Technologies Lowered by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
POET Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for POET Technologies to a loss of $0.28 per share from $0.23, and also projected FY2027 EPS at a loss of $0.20. The new FY2026 view is slightly worse than the current consensus estimate of a $0.23 loss per share.
  • Recent earnings were weaker than expected, with POET reporting a Q1 EPS loss of $0.08 versus expectations for a $0.04 loss. Revenue came in at $0.50 million, above the $0.25 million consensus estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00. The article also notes that other firms have recently reiterated or downgraded bearish ratings.
  • Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies.

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for POET Technologies' FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut POET Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POET

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.75. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 5,786.60%.The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in POET Technologies by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 413,333 shares of the company's stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 177,341 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 618,604 shares of the company's stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company's stock.

More POET Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting POET Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research published fresh earnings estimates for POET Technologies, reinforcing ongoing coverage of the name and indicating expectations for continued revenue shortfalls but steady quarter-by-quarter losses. Zacks Research earnings estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: One recent commentary noted POET’s shares had been climbing alongside broader enthusiasm for optical/AI-related stocks, showing that investor demand remains strong after the recent run-up. POET Technologies soars 11%
  • Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity was reported, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting elevated trading interest but no clear directional catalyst by itself. Unusually high options volume
  • Neutral Sentiment: A market commentary warned that POET’s big multi-month surge may have left the stock vulnerable to a pullback, implying valuation concerns after the rally. Potential correction after surge
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued or repeated class-action alerts over alleged securities-law violations tied to POET’s April 2026 trading period, increasing headline risk and the chance of legal overhang. Class action alert
  • Negative Sentiment: Additional investor notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, DJS Law Group, Robbins LLP, Rosen Law Firm, Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, and others reinforced that the company is facing an active securities fraud lawsuit and an upcoming June 29 lead-plaintiff deadline. Robbins LLP investor alert
  • Negative Sentiment: Because these lawsuits allege possible misstatements and investor harm, they may weigh on sentiment even after the stock’s recent strong move higher. Securities law violations lawsuit

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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