Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $66,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

TSM opened at $404.24 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $190.03 and a fifty-two week high of $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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