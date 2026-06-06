TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,180 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 51,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $72,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.7%

HON stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here