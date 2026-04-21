TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,588 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 273,501 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.66.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Stifel hikes target

Analyst support lifted sentiment: Stifel raised INTC’s price target to $65 (maintaining a Hold), signaling growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround has traction. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Cantor Fitzgerald target raise

Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $65, another vote that the rally has analyst backing even if ratings remain neutral/hold. Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Core Series 3 launch

Product catalyst: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors with enhanced "everyday AI" features, supporting revenue upside in PCs and strengthening the company’s AI PC narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Q1 projections

Earnings and guidance are the near-term driver: several previews and projection pieces urge caution—investors are waiting for April 23 results to confirm whether revenue and margins justify the run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Market pullback

Macro risk is pressuring cyclical names this morning—renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and higher oil have broadly damped sentiment and amplified profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Wedbush caution

Wedbush warned the rally may be outpacing fundamentals—saying optimism around packaging, foundry upside and AI-driven CPU demand has stretched valuation, which likely triggered selling. Negative Sentiment: Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Short thesis

Bear/short thesis is visible: Seeking Alpha and other short-focused pieces argue the rally is overextended and outline risks that could pressure the stock if execution or guidance disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling was amplified by reports tying equipment-order headlines and other noise to sharp intraday moves, contributing to a pause after a huge month-to-date gain. Equipment orders story

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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