Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,635 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,635 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $14,331,000. Intuit comprises 2.1% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $636.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $28.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.96. 837,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $414.72 and its 200 day moving average is $549.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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