Tower View Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,233 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10,164.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.69. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched the Arcot Smart Ruleset, an ML-driven adaptive fraud product that extends its AI/software revenue opportunity beyond chips — a strategic, higher-margin growth vector if adoption scales. Arcot Smart Ruleset

Broadcom launched the Arcot Smart Ruleset, an ML-driven adaptive fraud product that extends its AI/software revenue opportunity beyond chips — a strategic, higher-margin growth vector if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Deal momentum: Broadcom’s expanded multi-year AI chip relationships with hyperscalers (Meta, Google, Anthropic) are repeatedly highlighted by analysts and trade press as the core long-term growth thesis. These partnerships underpin bullish research and “core AI infrastructure” narratives. Meta-Broadcom analysis

Deal momentum: Broadcom’s expanded multi-year AI chip relationships with hyperscalers (Meta, Google, Anthropic) are repeatedly highlighted by analysts and trade press as the core long-term growth thesis. These partnerships underpin bullish research and “core AI infrastructure” narratives. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst pieces (Forbes, Motley Fool coverage) reaffirm Broadcom as a top AI-infrastructure pick, supporting the case for durable demand despite a high valuation. Forbes on Broadcom

Positive media/analyst pieces (Forbes, Motley Fool coverage) reaffirm Broadcom as a top AI-infrastructure pick, supporting the case for durable demand despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks analyst commentary highlights strong AI momentum but also flags margin and macro risks — useful context that tempers unqualified optimism and explains mixed near-term reactions. Zacks analyst blog

Zacks analyst commentary highlights strong AI momentum but also flags margin and macro risks — useful context that tempers unqualified optimism and explains mixed near-term reactions. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment hit from a rival/partner development: reports that Marvell is in talks with Google on AI chips sparked a rotation into Marvell and pressure on Broadcom shares — this appears to be the proximate cause of today’s weakness. CNBC Marvell/Google report

Sentiment hit from a rival/partner development: reports that Marvell is in talks with Google on AI chips sparked a rotation into Marvell and pressure on Broadcom shares — this appears to be the proximate cause of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage noting Broadcom’s larger-than-market decline underscores short-term selling/volatility after a strong run; elevated valuation (high P/E) leaves stock sensitive to news. Zacks on price drop

Market reaction: coverage noting Broadcom’s larger-than-market decline underscores short-term selling/volatility after a strong run; elevated valuation (high P/E) leaves stock sensitive to news. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reduced its Broadcom stake modestly, a small datapoint that can add to near-term selling pressure but is not a structural concern. Sumitomo stake reduction

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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