United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 409.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,572 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 94,478 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 52.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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