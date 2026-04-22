Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,959 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 34,962 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Qualcomm worth $236,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.2% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $158.25.

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Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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