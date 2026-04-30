US Bancorp DE Acquires 7,265 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Tesla were worth $168,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $372.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.78 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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