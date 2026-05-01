US Bancorp DE Has $87.81 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,001 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $87,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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