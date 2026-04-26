Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.39% of Intuit worth $19,156,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $636.10.

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Intuit Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $395.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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