Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Nebius Group accounts for about 1.8% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth about $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 4.20. The firm's fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $168.71.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,750,136.20. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,362,798.84. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401 in the last 90 days.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here