Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,648 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,565,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,356,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Intuit Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.25 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $415.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.28. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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