Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Buys Shares of 122,052 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,052 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

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