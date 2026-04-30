Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Purchases Shares of 73,231 Morgan Stanley $MS

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,001,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.4% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,718,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,253,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,321,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,343,523,000 after purchasing an additional 167,487 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,494,146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,893,590,000 after purchasing an additional 448,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,260,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,267,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,712,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,543,831,000 after purchasing an additional 354,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Morgan Stanley to a Strong Buy, which supports near‑term investor demand by signaling improved earnings prospects and could attract momentum buyers. Zacks: MS Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Morgan Stanley to a Strong Buy, which supports near‑term investor demand by signaling improved earnings prospects and could attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Street estimates are drifting higher — some brokers (cited in recent notes) have lifted FY26/FY27 EPS views for MS, supporting the longer‑term earnings story and valuation upside (analysts expect MS to deliver stronger fee and wealth-management income).

Street estimates are drifting higher — some brokers (cited in recent notes) have lifted FY26/FY27 EPS views for MS, supporting the longer‑term earnings story and valuation upside (analysts expect MS to deliver stronger fee and wealth-management income). Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley acted as a joint book‑runner on Avalyn Pharma’s upsized IPO — a reminder that its investment‑banking pipeline and ECM underwriting fees remain active, which is supportive for IB revenue. Avalyn IPO (underwritten by Morgan Stanley)

Morgan Stanley acted as a joint book‑runner on Avalyn Pharma’s upsized IPO — a reminder that its investment‑banking pipeline and ECM underwriting fees remain active, which is supportive for IB revenue. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley Investment Management led an $875M senior debt financing for Bridgepointe Technologies — a sign of deal flow and private‑credit activity inside MS’s asset‑management/private‑credit business. MS Investment Management funds Bridgepointe financing

Morgan Stanley Investment Management led an $875M senior debt financing for Bridgepointe Technologies — a sign of deal flow and private‑credit activity inside MS’s asset‑management/private‑credit business. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing analyst and research activity from Morgan Stanley (e.g., sector calls, top‑pick lists) highlights the firm’s visible research platform but has a mixed, indirect impact on MS shares versus direct earnings or macro news. Example: MS research on TRGP

Ongoing analyst and research activity from Morgan Stanley (e.g., sector calls, top‑pick lists) highlights the firm’s visible research platform but has a mixed, indirect impact on MS shares versus direct earnings or macro news. Negative Sentiment: Key negative driver: Morgan Stanley publicly shifted its call on the timing of Fed rate cuts after the FOMC, saying core inflation looks stickier — that view feeds into higher‑for‑longer rate expectations. Markets often punish financials when interest‑rate uncertainty rises (trading/markets revenue volatility, potential pressure on wealth flows). This macro re‑assessment appears to be the main immediate catalyst for intraday weakness. MarketWatch: MS shifts Fed rate‑cut call

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MS stock opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Morgan Stanley's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $6,020,286.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 357,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,222.62. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $9,744,068.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,209,159.78. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,444 shares of company stock worth $20,665,049. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Morgan Stanley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morgan Stanley wasn't on the list.

While Morgan Stanley currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here