Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $116.29 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,934 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,802 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.07% of GE Vernova worth $116,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $963.70 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,003.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $458.65 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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