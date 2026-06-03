Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 46,386 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,386 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $444,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE BMY opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

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About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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