WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 69,729 Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,729 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,661,867.52. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $333,220.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,428.51. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 548,302 shares of company stock worth $49,186,035 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised Microchip Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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