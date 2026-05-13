World Investment Advisors Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 184,598 shares of company stock valued at $49,955,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho boosted its AMD price target to $515 and said AI server demand remains a major tailwind. Mizuho Just Hiked AMD Price Target to $515: Agentic AI Server Demand Powers the Bull Case

Mizuho boosted its AMD price target to $515 and said AI server demand remains a major tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains upbeat after AMD’s strong Q1 earnings beat and rising data-center momentum, including AI deals with Meta and OpenAI. AMD MI450 AI Deals With Meta And OpenAI Test Rich Valuation

Wall Street commentary remains upbeat after AMD’s strong Q1 earnings beat and rising data-center momentum, including AI deals with Meta and OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to benefit from renewed investor enthusiasm for the AI chip trade, with shares near record highs and analysts arguing the CPU opportunity in AI is expanding. Intel, AMD, Qualcomm Stocks Rise as AI Chip Rally Reignites

AMD continues to benefit from renewed investor enthusiasm for the AI chip trade, with shares near record highs and analysts arguing the CPU opportunity in AI is expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities raised future earnings estimates for AMD but kept only a Market Perform rating and a much lower price target, reflecting ongoing debate about valuation.

Northland Securities raised future earnings estimates for AMD but kept only a Market Perform rating and a much lower price target, reflecting ongoing debate about valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles focused on AMD’s recent run-up and heavy investor attention, suggesting momentum is strong but also making the stock vulnerable to volatility.

Multiple articles focused on AMD’s recent run-up and heavy investor attention, suggesting momentum is strong but also making the stock vulnerable to volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several reports said the broader semiconductor rally cooled as investors took profits after a strong move, which pressured AMD along with other chip stocks.

Several reports said the broader semiconductor rally cooled as investors took profits after a strong move, which pressured AMD along with other chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a share sale by EVP Paul Darren Grasby, and continued selling by other AMD insiders may be adding caution after the stock’s sharp rally. Paul Darren Grasby Sells 24,376 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD Stock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $448.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $469.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $258.93 and its 200 day moving average is $236.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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