World Investment Advisors Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,490 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,550,547 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $126,771,000 after buying an additional 280,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber’s latest results showed accelerating gross bookings, rising trips and revenue, and Q2 guidance that came in above expectations, reinforcing the bull case that the core business is still growing briskly. Article Title

Uber’s latest results showed accelerating gross bookings, rising trips and revenue, and Q2 guidance that came in above expectations, reinforcing the bull case that the core business is still growing briskly. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Uber’s growing platform strategy, including expansion into travel and retail partnerships, plus a plan to use driver vehicles as a real-world data network for autonomous driving—moves that could create new revenue streams beyond ride-hailing. Article Title

Several pieces highlighted Uber’s growing platform strategy, including expansion into travel and retail partnerships, plus a plan to use driver vehicles as a real-world data network for autonomous driving—moves that could create new revenue streams beyond ride-hailing. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary continues to frame Uber as attractively valued relative to its growth potential, with some coverage suggesting the stock could still have meaningful upside if execution remains strong. Article Title

Analyst and media commentary continues to frame Uber as attractively valued relative to its growth potential, with some coverage suggesting the stock could still have meaningful upside if execution remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Uber also announced that its CFO will speak at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, which keeps the company visible to investors but is not a major fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Uber also announced that its CFO will speak at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, which keeps the company visible to investors but is not a major fundamental catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: One key overhang is the rapid progress in autonomous and delivery competition, especially Amazon’s new 30-minute delivery push, which could intensify pressure on Uber Eats and broader local commerce ambitions. Article Title

One key overhang is the rapid progress in autonomous and delivery competition, especially Amazon’s new 30-minute delivery push, which could intensify pressure on Uber Eats and broader local commerce ambitions. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about long-term disruption from self-driving technology, with multiple articles noting fears that robotaxis could eventually weaken Uber’s driver-based model if the company cannot maintain a leadership position in autonomy. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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